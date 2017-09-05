NDSU Student From Brainerd Recovering From Brutal Attack, Family Says

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Family members say a college student at North Dakota State University is in the hospital with severe injuries following an attack over the weekend.

A YouCaring website has been set up for Isaiah Smith, 21, who graduated from Brainerd High School in 2014.

As reported by the Fargo Forum newspaper, the attack happened on Friday, Sept. 1. Sources told the newspaper Smith had been out that evening with friends, but few other details were immediately available.

Smith’s sister posted a description of his injuries on the YouCaring site:

“I do not want to share the full details of the attack, in worries that it will hinder the police investigation. I will share his injuries, so you may have an idea.

“His jaw was hanging from his face, broken in three places. Fragments from his jaw bone were near his facial nerves, the surgeon had to pull each fragment out very carefully in order for the facial nerves to stay in tact (sic). His chin, broken, lacerated underneath. Teeth, what teeth? Isaiah will have lost more than half his teeth after this journey to recovery. The surgeon said this is the worst injury he’s ever seen.

“His jaw is wired shut, his arm may also be broken, and he has a concussion.”

His sister concluded her message by asking those who can’t afford to make a donation to “please just pray for him… and pray for this ugly world we live in.”