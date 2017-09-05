Pregnant Woman Denied Service At Restaurant For Wearing Crop Top

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A pregnant woman is fighting a restaurant policy after she was refused service.

Charisha Gobin is 7-and-a-half-months pregnant with twins. The Washington mother stopped by the Buzz Inn Steakhouse in Marysville with her family while wearing a crop top that exposed her bump.

However, a server told her she was violating the no shirt, no shoes, no service policy — and they wouldn’t serve her.

After the incident, she posted this on Facebook: “I was just denied service at the Buzz Inn on State Avenue in Marysville for my outfit. I’m violating the health code.”

The restaurant’s corporate headquarters did issue a statement apologizing for the misunderstanding, and said the staff overly enforced a rule that’s intended to make all guests feel comfortable.

  1. Elaine Matthys says:
    September 5, 2017 at 9:05 am

    Ew! Not what I want to see and this is a huge fashion faux pas, but she’s not violating any rules and shouldn’t have been kicked out. Again, ewwwwwwww!

