Pregnant Woman Denied Service At Restaurant For Wearing Crop Top

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A pregnant woman is fighting a restaurant policy after she was refused service.
Charisha Gobin is 7-and-a-half-months pregnant with twins. The Washington mother stopped by the Buzz Inn Steakhouse in Marysville with her family while wearing a crop top that exposed her bump.
However, a server told her she was violating the no shirt, no shoes, no service policy — and they wouldn’t serve her.
After the incident, she posted this on Facebook: “I was just denied service at the Buzz Inn on State Avenue in Marysville for my outfit. I’m violating the health code.”
The restaurant’s corporate headquarters did issue a statement apologizing for the misunderstanding, and said the staff overly enforced a rule that’s intended to make all guests feel comfortable.
