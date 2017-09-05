Sheriff: Teen Injured After Falling Off Back Of Moving SUV

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Stearns County say a 15-year-old boy is in the hospital with after falling from the back of a moving truck Sunday morning.
According to the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred shortly before 7 a.m. Sunday on County Road 27 near County Road 201 in Northfork Township.
The sheriff’s office says a 17-year-old boy was driving a 2000 GMA Yukon westbound on CR 27. Meanwhile, the victim, identified as Dylon Jergenson of Glenwood, was standing on the rear bumper of the Yukon, attempting to hold down a portable good blind being transported on the roof of the Yukon.
Two other teenagers were riding inside the Yukon and attempting to hold down the goose blind through their open windows.
At some point, the goose blind caught in the wind and broke free from their grasps, knocking Jergenson off the bumper and onto the pavement where he struck his head.
Jergenson was taken by LifeLink III air ambulance to the St. Cloud Hospital and later taken to the Children’s Hospital in Minneapolis for treatement of his injruies.
The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.