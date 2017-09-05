Police: Suspect Arrested In St. Cloud Fatal Stabbing

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say a 22-year-old man was arrested early Tuesday morning after an argument turned deadly at a St. Cloud residence.
St. Cloud police responded to the 1600 block of Oak Grove Road SW at about 6:35 a.m. on a report that a man had been stabbed. When officers arrived, they found an adult male who had been stabbed in the torso. First responders attempted life-saving efforts, and the victim was transported to St. Cloud Hospital.
An investigation showed the victim and the suspect were both from Iowa and visiting, staying at the residence where the stabbing took place. They got into an argument, which led to the stabbing. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital. The victim has not been identified.
The suspect, 22-year-old Robin Russell Hanson, was arrested and booked into the Stearns County Jail for second-degree murder. The incident remains under investigation.