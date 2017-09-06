Charges: Farmington Man Claims He Didn’t Mean To Shoot Girlfriend 4 Times

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 35-year-old Farmington man is facing attempted murder charges for shooting his girlfriend several times over the weekend.

Nicholas Carlson is charged with one count of second-degree attempted murder and two counts of assault, court documents filed in Dakota County show.

According to a criminal complaint, the shooting happened Sunday night at the home of Carlson’s girlfriend’s parents, where Carlson and his girlfriend live in the basement.

Carlson’s girlfriend told police that Carlson pointed a gun at her while the two were talking about their relationship. She said Carlson shot her as she ran up the stairs, trying to escape.

The victim was shot four times. One of the bullets hit her abdomen, another hit her left hand, blowing off part of a finger, the complaint states.

Police found the woman in her parent’s driveway, covered in blood and crying uncontrollably. Crews brought her to a hospital for emergency surgery.

The woman’s parents, who were also in the driveway, told police that Carlson was still inside the house. Officers were able to talk to him on the phone and asked him to leave the house peacefully.

During the conversation, Carlson admitted to police that he pointed a gun at his girlfriend, but said he didn’t mean to shoot her, the complaint states.

After about 40 minutes, Carlson exited the house and was arrested without incident.

If convicted of the attempted murder charge, Carlson faces a maximum penalty of 40 years in prison.