3 Arrested After Missing Alexandria Teen Found

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — More information is expected to be released Wednesday about three people arrested in connection with teenager who had been missing for a month.
On Aug. 8, Jasmine Block disappeared from her Alexandria home. According to family, Block left behind her phone, keys, and bike.
On Tuesday, police said she was found in a rural area in nearby Grant County.
She was taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries.
It’s unclear what the circumstances are behind her disappearance.
