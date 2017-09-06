3 Arrested After Missing Alexandria Teen Found

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — More information is expected to be released Wednesday about three people arrested in connection with teenager who had been missing for a month.

On Aug. 8, Jasmine Block disappeared from her Alexandria home. According to family, Block left behind her phone, keys, and bike.

On Tuesday, police said she was found in a rural area in nearby Grant County.

She was taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries.

It’s unclear what the circumstances are behind her disappearance.

