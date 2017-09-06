Police Seek To ID University Of Minnesota Sex Assault Suspect

Sexual Assault, University Of Minnesota, University of Minnesota Police Department

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities are asking the public for help in identifying a suspect in a sexual assault near the University of Minnesota last Friday.

The University of Minnesota Police Department released two photos on Wednesday of the suspect involved in the incident.

u of m assault Police Seek To ID University Of Minnesota Sex Assault Suspect

(credit: University of Minnesota Police Department)

Police received a report at about 9:30 p.m. last Friday of a sexual assault near the area of Oak Street SE and Delaware Street SE. A female student had been walking in the area when the suspect came up to her, started hugging and kissing her and grabbed her hands, placing them over his private area over his clothing.

The suspect then fled the area on foot. Authorities say the suspect is described as 5 feet, 6 inches to 5 feet, 10 inches tall and in his early to late 20s with trimmed facial hair. The suspect speaks with a foreign accent.

Anyone with information or who can identify the man should call U of M police at (612) 624-2677.

Comments

One Comment

  1. adorable deplorable (@adorabledeplobl) says:
    September 6, 2017 at 4:35 pm

    One or all of his names mohamid

    Reply | Report comment |

