BBB Issues Warning To Vikings Fans: Watch Out For Ticket Scammers

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Better Business Bureau is warning Minnesota Vikings fans eagerly looking for tickets to games this season: watch out for scammers.

BBB says scammers might attempt an end around with bogus tickets right up to the time of opening kickoff.

“Simple awareness of this growing problem is your best defense,” said Susan Adams Loyd, President and CEO of BBB of Minnesota and North Dakota. “Fake tickets are a fact of life for sports fans these days. By staying between the lines, you can greatly reduce your odds of being thrown for a big loss.”

Reputable ticket sources are already out there and are the best option to secure a seat without getting scammed, the BBB said.

BBB offers these recommendations to avoid scams:

• Choose a reputable online ticket broker. Only the Vikings ticket office, Ticketmaster and the NFL TicketExchange (nfl.com/tickets) can guarantee the ticket you purchase online will be valid to attend the event. When purchasing tickets through any other online brokers, look for the BBB seal on their website and research them online at bbb.org. Review the company’s track record and what their policy is if tickets purchased through their site are fake or not as advertised. When buying tickets online, always pay with a credit card.

• Be leery of buying from scalpers at the event. Buying tickets near the venue on game day can be a dangerous game. The seats may be just as advertised or you might find yourself on the outside of the stadium – and also out whatever money you paid to the scammer.

• Never wire money to someone you don’t know. If you find a seller online that claims to have tickets to the game, be very careful. Any request by the seller to have you wire money to pay for the tickets should be the red flag that makes you walk away. This is virtually always the sign of a scam.