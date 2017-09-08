Arradondo Publicly Sworn In As MPD’s 1st Black Chief

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minneapolis leaders, community members and civil rights advocates spoke of unity and a new chapter in police-community relations as they celebrated the city’s first black police chief.
A public swearing-in ceremony was held Friday for Chief Medaria Arradondo. The event was held in a community center in the neighborhood where he grew up.
He told the crowd he will lead with integrity, continue to build trust in the community and meet any problems that come his way head-on.
Arradondo was confirmed as police chief last month, after former chief Janee Harteau was asked to resign days after an officer fatally shot an unarmed Australian woman. Forty-year-old Justine Damond was killed July 15 after she called 911 to report a possible assault.
