2 Arrested After Fleeing Police In Stolen Vehicles

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Two men are in custody after fleeing police in two stolen vehicles Thursday.
According to the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office, the pursuit began when a deputy ran a query on a black Chevrolet Blazer, finding it had been reported stolen. Another deputy located the vehicle near Forest Boulevard and Golden Avenue in North Branch and began pursuing it.
Another vehicle, a Dodge Ram which was later found to also be stolen, was traveling with the Blazer. The Ram turned onto 440th Street in Harris before leaving the roadway a short time later. The driver, later identified as 36-year-old Curtis Lee Gebhart, tried to run, but was located and arrested without incident.
The Blazer continued into Pine County, where deputies from both counties and the State Patrol pursued the vehicle. The pursuit ended in a residential neighborhood near the Grand Casino in Hinckley when the driver briefly left the roadway and then gave up after a Chisago County squad car made contact with the vehicle.
The driver, 20-year-old Koda David Aanenson, was arrested.
Gebhart is in the Chisago County Jail on pending charges of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, fleeing on foot, driving after revocation and possession of stolen property/vehicle. He also had an outstanding warrant in Anoka County.
Aanenson has not been charged yet.
No one was injured in the pursuit.