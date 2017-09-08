Woman Pleads Guilty To Stealing Basketball Funds

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) — A woman accused of stealing thousands of dollars from the Albany Girls Basketball Association has pleaded guilty.
WJON-AM reports that 51-year-old Kimberly Ritzer, of Avon, pleaded guilty to three counts of theft by swindle. Two other counts will be dropped in exchange for her plea.
Authorities say Ritzer used her role as the group’s treasurer to access bank accounts and buy personal items. Records show that she spent just over $8,200 at stores like Victoria’s Secret, Hollister and Ulta over a span of more than two years.
Members of the association discovered the missing funds last fall. Ritzer was in charge of the basketball association’s finances for seven years and was the only one responsible for the accounts.
Sentencing is scheduled Dec. 4.
