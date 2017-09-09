After Position Switch, Vikings’ C.J. Ham Ready To Do ‘Whatever It Takes’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — C.J. Ham came to the Vikings to play running back. They moved him to fullback — and that meant opportunity.

“It’s been going good. Still learning, I’m getting better every single day. I’m just trying to do all I can to make this team,” Ham said.

His ticket to a life in the NFL is based on an ability to block, but he offers another dimension. Three preseason touchdowns in his career means that he can find the goal line.

“He’s doing good. He’s a really good athlete and obviously he’s got some extra value being able to be an extra back. He’s been good on getting to the linebackers and delivering a punch when he gets there,” head coach Mike Zimmer said.

That’s the mindset: Be ready to be physical — be ready to make a play.

“Being a fullback your job is to block first, but whatever comes at me, it is what it is. If I get the ball, if I don’t get the ball, I just got to get my job done,” Ham said.

Because when you are an undrafted free agent and you are getting your shot, you want to prove you belong on the field.

“It’s been fun. I’ve been a running back my whole life, so I have ball skills and I obviously like to run the ball, but like I said I’m just doing whatever it takes,” Ham said.