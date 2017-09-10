HURRICANE IRMA: CBS Miami Live Stream | 'Pray For Us' | Twice The Footprint Of Florida’s Worst Hurricane

Cheryl Reeve: Lynx ‘Gotta Just Be Hungry’

By David McCoy
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Lynx start the postseason on Tuesday night against Washington and have home-court advantage throughout the playoffs. A court they haven’t played on all year.

That’s right, renovations at Target Center landed the Lynx at Xcel Energy Center for their home games this season. But with the Wild starting training camp this week,  the Lynx have moved yet again, this time to Williams Arena — home of the Gophers.

In the video above, David McCoy sat down with coach Cheryl Reeve to talk about the playoff journey ahead of them.

