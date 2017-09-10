Cheryl Reeve: Lynx ‘Gotta Just Be Hungry’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Lynx start the postseason on Tuesday night against Washington and have home-court advantage throughout the playoffs. A court they haven’t played on all year.
That’s right, renovations at Target Center landed the Lynx at Xcel Energy Center for their home games this season. But with the Wild starting training camp this week, the Lynx have moved yet again, this time to Williams Arena — home of the Gophers.
