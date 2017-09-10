Princeton Woman Offers Reward For Missing Boa Constrictor

HURRICANE IRMA: CBS Miami Live Stream | 'Pray For Us' | Twice The Footprint Of Florida’s Worst Hurricane

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The owner of a 5-foot-long boa constrictor who went missing in east-central Minnesota is offering a reward for the snake.

“Rocky” was last seen Sept. 3. It escaped its tank and left its home in Princeton after a door was left open.

(credit: Mille Lacs County Animal Control)

The snake’s owner is now offering a $200 reward for Rocky, who she and her mother have cared for for 12 years, according to a Facebook post.

Earlier in the week, Mille Lacs County Animal Control said because of the cooler weather Rocky may not be doing well, and could be dead.

