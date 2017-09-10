Princeton Woman Offers Reward For Missing Boa Constrictor

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The owner of a 5-foot-long boa constrictor who went missing in east-central Minnesota is offering a reward for the snake.
“Rocky” was last seen Sept. 3. It escaped its tank and left its home in Princeton after a door was left open.
The snake’s owner is now offering a $200 reward for Rocky, who she and her mother have cared for for 12 years, according to a Facebook post.
Earlier in the week, Mille Lacs County Animal Control said because of the cooler weather Rocky may not be doing well, and could be dead.