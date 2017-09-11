WCCO-Red Cross Hurricane Relief Telethon: Donate today at 1-800-542-9226 or by clicking here.

Jury Selection Set For Breckenridge Shooting Trial

Filed Under: Breckenridge, Wilkin County

BRECKENRIDGE, Minn. (AP) — Jury selection is scheduled next week for the North Dakota man accused of attempted murder in a shooting in Breckenridge.

Twenty-eight-year-old Matthew Allard, of Wahpeton, is accused of shooting Isaac Herrera in the stomach during an argument last December at a home. Allard was arrested the next day at a mobile home in Wahpeton. He’s facing five felony counts.

The Daily News says jury selection is to start Sept. 19 in Wilkin County District Court.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch