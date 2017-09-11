WCCO-Red Cross Hurricane Relief Telethon: Donate today at 1-800-542-9226 or by clicking here.

Commerce Dept. Recommends Against Line 3 Plan

Filed Under: Enbridge Energy, Minnesota Department Of Commerce

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Department of Commerce says Enbridge Energy has failed to establish the need for its proposal to replace its aging Line 3 crude oil pipeline across northern Minnesota.

Instead, the department says it might be better to just shut down the existing line.

In filings with the Public Utilities Commission Monday, the agency says refineries in the region already have sufficient supplies and little capacity for processing more crude. And it says Minnesota’s demand for gasoline appears unlikely to increase over the long term.

The decision on granting a certificate of need for the project is up to the PUC, which is independent of Gov. Mark Dayton’s administration.

Dayton praised the work of Commerce Department staffers, but says he’ll await more information before expressing personal views on the project.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch