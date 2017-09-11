Kylie’s Kids: 15 Surgeries For Girl, 9, With Rare Bone Disorder

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One surgery is a big deal for anyone, but this week’s Kylie’s Kid has already had 15. And she’s only 9 years old!

Ava isn’t fazed by the surgeries and she certainly won’t let it get in the way of the things she loves.

At only 9 years old, Ava has more than a dozen battle wounds. Each scar from a different surgery.

Ava has a rare bone disorder where her bones grow a little differently.

“It’s where I grow extra tumors throughout my body,” Ava said.

The tumors aren’t cancerous, but they can be painful and have to be removed.

“In the beginning of this year, it happened every other month,” she said.

She also had to wear a special cast this year on her arm to help her arms grow to the same length.

For Ava, the hospital visits and surgeries has become part of the routine. Within days, she’s back at school and at dance class.

And when the pain gets really bad, she has her cat Charlie for support. When Ava’s not feeling well, Charlie cuddles right up next to her.

Right now, Ava’s focused on starting fourth-grade in Apple Valley, even with her next surgery around the corner.