Vikings’ Latavius Murray Finds Challenge, Reward In Photography

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Latavius Murray ran for more than 1,800 yards and 18 touchdowns the last two years in Oakland, but it’s easy to forget sometimes that these guys are more than just football players — their passions are on and off the field.

Murray finds his passion through a camera lens.

“Just trying to, find a way to, I guess, allow the picture to tell the story,” he said.

When he’s not running toward the end zone, this is what Latavius Murray enjoys most — his camera in his hand, hunting for that perfect shot.

Photography is a passion for Murray. During the offseason he carries his camera at all times. He just upgraded during OTAs with a new, top-of-the-line Canon on a recommendation from Teddy Bridgewater — a photography enthusiast himself.

“I’ve shot a graduation before, I’ve shot on the beach, I’ll shoot sports if I get given the opportunity,” Murray said. “If I get the opportunity, I’ll shoot whatever I can. That’s when you’re gonna get that one dope picture.”

So what’s his proudest work?

“My favorite would have to be, right now, would be the picture I took in New York City. I was over in Brooklyn shooting, I had the New York skyline in the background, for Fourth of July,” he said. “I was out there shooting all night, and to come down to the one picture that I was like, ‘OK, this is the one that’s worth it.'”

To Murray, that’s what captures him about photography — capturing of that perfect moment and the challenge of sharpening your skills, to get one even better.

“You just take a bunch and a bunch, and you do things differently to get that one picture. And I think the coolest part about it is when you see the outcome,” he said. “You see the quality of it, it’s like, ‘Man, I took that. I changed the settings, I changed the ISO, I changed the shutter speed, you know, just to get that perfect picture, and it’s kind of like your work. So you take pride in that, and I think that’s the coolest part about it.”

Murray says it’s practice and repetition that allow a photographer to improve — not all that different, he says, than a football player. Being from Florida, he said he’s excited to take some pictures in the snow now that he’s here.