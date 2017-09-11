WCCO-Red Cross Hurricane Relief Telethon: Donate today at 1-800-542-9226 or by clicking here.

Police: Mankato Hit & Run That Injured 6 Started As Fight Over Drugs

Filed Under: Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (AP) — Police say a fight over drugs ended with a man deliberately driving into a group of people in Minnesota, injuring six.

None of the injuries in the Sunday attack appeared life-threatening.

Cmdr. Dan Schisel says charges are likely Tuesday against 21-year-old Juan Carlos Lamas Jr. who’s accused of driving a Cadillac CTS sedan into the group.

juan carlos lamas mug Police: Mankato Hit & Run That Injured 6 Started As Fight Over Drugs

Juan Carlos Lamas (credit: Blue Earth County Jail)

Schisel says the charges are likely to include driving while intoxicated, fleeing police and criminal vehicular operation.

Schisel says a fight over drugs in an apartment preceded the attack. A tire and rim fell off Lamas’ car as he fled, and he was stopped by a deputy who saw sparks coming from the car.

Two victims with serious injuries were flown to a Rochester hospital. Two people others were taken to a Mankato hospital.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch