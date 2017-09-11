WCCO-Red Cross Hurricane Relief Telethon: Donate today at 1-800-542-9226 or by clicking here.

16 Years Later, Minnesotans Remember Victims, Heroes Of 9/11

Filed Under: 9/11, Coon Rapids, World Trade Center

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Across the country, memorial services were held to mark the 16th anniversary of 9/11, the worst terrorist attack on U.S. soil.

Survivors and family members who lost loved ones attended a service at One World Trade Center to honor the victims of the attacks. Nearly three thousand people died when hijackers used planes to strike fear into the nation on this day in 2001.

Three Minnesotans died that day. Tom Burnett Jr. was on United Flight 93 that went down in Pennsylvania. Gary Koecheler and Gordy Aamoth Jr. were in the Twin Towers when they fell.

On Monday morning, drivers in Coon Rapids saw a giant American flag hanging over Highway 10. Area Fire Departments used their ladder trucks to raise up the big flag. People also lined the highway waiving flags on the Main Street Bridge to help make sure we never forget what happened on this day.

U.S. Bank Stadium Monday night, there will be a special 9/11 ceremony before the Vikings game. There will be a flag the size of the entire field and a B-52 flyover the stadium.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch