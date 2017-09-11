16 Years Later, Minnesotans Remember Victims, Heroes Of 9/11

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Across the country, memorial services were held to mark the 16th anniversary of 9/11, the worst terrorist attack on U.S. soil.
Survivors and family members who lost loved ones attended a service at One World Trade Center to honor the victims of the attacks. Nearly three thousand people died when hijackers used planes to strike fear into the nation on this day in 2001.
Three Minnesotans died that day. Tom Burnett Jr. was on United Flight 93 that went down in Pennsylvania. Gary Koecheler and Gordy Aamoth Jr. were in the Twin Towers when they fell.
On Monday morning, drivers in Coon Rapids saw a giant American flag hanging over Highway 10. Area Fire Departments used their ladder trucks to raise up the big flag. People also lined the highway waiving flags on the Main Street Bridge to help make sure we never forget what happened on this day.
U.S. Bank Stadium Monday night, there will be a special 9/11 ceremony before the Vikings game. There will be a flag the size of the entire field and a B-52 flyover the stadium.