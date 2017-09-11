WCCO-Red Cross Hurricane Relief Telethon: Donate today at 1-800-542-9226 or by clicking here.

Rogers Middle School Put On Lockdown

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Rogers Middle School was placed under a temporary lockdown Monday morning.

According to the city’s police chief, a student received an anonymous text message saying that someone “knew how to get into the school” and would commit an “active shooter event” on Monday.

That student reported the text to teachers, and the school was placed under lockdown as a precautionary measure.

Police are tracking the number responsible for the text message.

Students have returned to their regular school day, as the specific time the text claimed would be when the shooting event would happen has since passed, but authorities said that they will remain vigilant.

The district said they are working with the Rogers Police Department.

