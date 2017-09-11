Charges: Woman Who Hit And Killed Officer Had Revoked License, Failed Sobriety Test

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Prosecutors say a 54-year-old woman who fatally hit a Wayzata police officer with her car last week had a cancelled driver’s license.

Beth Freeman of Mound is facing two counts of vehicular homicide for the death of Officer William Mathews, the Hennepin County Attorney’s office confirmed Monday.

According to the criminal complaint, Mathews was picking up debris in the roadway Friday afternoon on Highway 12 when Freeman hit and killed him. A witness who was driving behind Freeman estimated her speed at 55 to 60 mph at the time of the crash and saw her make no attempt to swerve away from the officer. Several witnesses told police they saw Mathews’ squad car on the highway with its lights flashing before the crash.

The complaint says Freeman pulled over after the crash. A witness who had stopped to help the officer said he heard Freeman repeating a question at the scene: “What have I done?”

Investigators later determined Freeman’s driver’s license status to be “cancelled as inimical to public safety.” Freeman has a history of DUI, narcotics-related arrests and is currently on probation for drug charges, the complaint says.

A “drug recognition expert” performed field sobriety tests on Freeman at the scene and said the influence of a controlled substance was “evident,” the complaint says. While executing a search warrant Freeman’s car, revealed drug paraphernalia that later tested positive for cocaine.

In an interview with investigators later that day, Freeman also reportedly told investigators she was talking on the phone and texting before the crash. Data pulled from her phone shows text messages read just before she hit the officer.

Officers said Freeman was cooperating with investigators at the scene and was booked to Hennepin County Jail later that day.