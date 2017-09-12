After Stellar Debut, Vikes’ Dalvin Cook … Cooks His Own Food In Uptown

dalvin cook (credit: Yoom Nguyen via Facebook)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Breaking debut rushing records can work up a mighty appetite.

On Monday night, Minnesota Vikings rookie running back Dalvin Cook recorded 127 yards in the team’s win over the New Orleans Saints. It’s the most by a Vikings running back in his debut since, yes, Adrian Peterson (103 yards in 2003).

After the stellar performance, Cook apparently went out for a meal at The Lotus Uptown. Problem was, however, there weren’t any cooks there.

So, Cook… well, cooked.

Yoom Nguyen, who can be heard saying “welcome to Minnesota”, posted the video below of Cook cooking up some noodles:

