Man Charged With Murder In South Minneapolis Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 40-year-old man is facing murder charges for allegedly shooting a man in the head in south Minneapolis over the weekend.
Ernesto Rivera is charged with second-degree murder in the Saturday morning death of 46-year-old Michael Rekow, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office said.
Around 3 a.m. Saturday, police found Rekow’s body in a car on the 4500 block of Stevens Avenue South. The vehicle had crashed into the freeway sound wall along Interstate 35W.
Inside, Rekow had suffered a gunshot wound to the head.
Rekow’s girlfriend, who was in the car when he was shot, told police that her boyfriend was arguing with Rivera and another man about stolen property shortly before the shooting, the attorney’s office says.
She said that Rivera fired at Rekow several times as he tried to drive away. She also gave police Rivera’s street name, which led them to his St. Paul home, where he was later arrested.
Rivera was slated to make his first court appearance Tuesday.