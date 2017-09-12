Several ‘Choking’ Robberies Reported In Downtown Minneapolis This Summer

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There’s been a rash of robberies in Minneapolis over the past few months and police say some of these incidents include the victim being choked.

Between July and earlier this month, at least six robberies have been reported where the person being robbed was “grabbed from behind” and “choked.” The robberies all happened in the western and southern areas of downtown.

In two of the cases, the victims lost consciousness during the attack. When they recovered, they realized their wallets were gone.

  1. Tim Neumann says:
    September 12, 2017 at 5:22 pm

    Because the Mayor has hand tied police response in favor of thugs ruining the city.

