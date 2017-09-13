Vikings Engage Jonah Stillman To Be Team’s ‘Gen-Z’ Advisor

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Vikings announced Wednesday they’ve engaged author and speaker Jonah Stillman to be the team’s “Gen-Z” advisor.
Stillman will consult with the team on business initiatives, team marketing efforts and work with the Vikings Entertainment Network on digital content and strategy through the eyes of the Gen-Z population. He graduated from Minnetonka High School in June and worked with his father, David, on the book “Gen Z @ Work: How the Next Generation is Transforming the Workplace.”
Jonah has been named one of the top five Gen Z entrepreneurs by Forbes Magazine. He’s also consulting with the NFL in New York through the 2017 season.
Jonah and his father appeared on WCCO in May to talk about their book and how Gen Z differs from millenials.
Generation Z is identified as people born between 1005 and 2012 who are independent and competitive workers who have a passion for digital media.