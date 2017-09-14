2017 Emmy Nominee List

The 69th Emmy Awards will be held on September 17, 2017 at 8 p.m. EST, only on CBS. This year’s awards will be hosted by none other than The Late Show‘s Stephen Colbert.
See below for a complete rundown of this year’s nominees.
Drama Actor
- Sterling K. Brown
- Anthony Hopkins
- Matthew Rhys
- Liev Schreiber
- Kevin Spacey
- Bob Odenkirk
- Milo Ventimiglia
Drama Series
- Better Call Saul
- The Handmaid’s Tale
- The Crown
- House Of Cards
- Stranger Things
- Westworld
- This Is Us
Comedy Series
- Atlanta
- Black-ish
- Master Of None
- Modern Family
- Silicon Valley
- Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
- Veep
Drama Actress
- Viola Davis
- Claire Foy
- Elisabeth Moss
- Keri Russell
- Robin Wright
- Evan Rachel Wood
Comedy Actor
- Anthony Anderson
- Donald Glover
- Aziz Ansari
- William H. Macy
- Jeffrey Tambor
- Zach Galifianakis
Comedy Actress
- Pamela Adlon
- Tracee Ellis-Ross
- Lily Tomlin
- Jane Fonda
- Ellie Kemper
- Julia Louis-Dreyfus
- Allison Janney
Limited Series
- Big Little Lies
- Genius
- Feud: Bette And Joan
- The Night Of
- Fargo
Limited Series Actor
- Geoffrey Rush
- Riz Ahmed
- Benedict Cumberbatch
- Ewan McGregor
- Robert De Niro
- John Turturro
Limited Series Actress
- Carrie Coon
- Reese Witherspoon
- Felicity Huffman
- Jessica Lange
- Nicole Kidman
- Susan Sarandon
Supporting Actor In A Drama Series
- John Lithgow
- Mandy Patinkin
- David Harbour
- Michael Kelly
- Ron Cephas Jones
- Jeffrey Wright
- Jonathan Banks
Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series
- Alec Baldwin
- Tony Hale
- Louie Anderson
- Tituss Burgess
- Matt Walsh
- Ty Burrell
Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series
- Kate McKinnon
- Judith Light
- Leslie Jones
- Anna Chlumsky
- Kathryn Hahn
- Vanessa Bayer
Reality Competition
- The Amazing Race
- Project Runway
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Top Chef
- American Ninja Warrior
- The Voice
Variety Sketch Series
- Billy On The Street
- Tracey Ullman’s Show
- Documentary Now!
- Drunk History
- Saturday Night Live!
- Portlandia
Supporting Actress In A Drama Series
- Chrissy Metz
- Ann Dowd
- Samira Wiley
- Uzo Aduba
- Thandie Newton
- Millie Bobby Brown
Structured Reality Program
- Antiques Roadshow
- Fixer Upper
- Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives
- Shark Tank
- Who Do You Think You Are
- Lip Sync Battle
Unstructured Reality Program
- Intervention
- Deadliest Catch
- Gaycation With Ellen Page
- Born This Way
- RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked
- United Shades Of America: With W. Kamau Bell
Host For A Reality/Reality-Competition Program
- Alec Baldwin
- RuPaul Charles
- Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn
- Gordon Ramsay
- Martha Stewart & Snoop Dogg
- W. Kamau Bell
Directing For A Drama Series
- Vince Gilligan
- Stephen Daldry
- The Duffer Brothers
- Reed Morano
- Kate Dennis
- Jonathan Nolan
- Lesli Linka Glatter
Directing For A Variety Series
- Andy Fisher
- Derek Waters & Jeremy Konner
- Jim Hoskinson
- Don Roy King
- Paul Pennolino
Directing For A Variety Special
- Paul Pennolino
- Jim Hiskinson
- Jerry Foley
- Glenn Weiss
Directing For A Nonfiction Program
- Alexis Bloom & Fisher Stevens
- Fredi Devas
- Elizabeth White
- Ava DuVernay
- Ezra Edelman
Directing For A Comedy Series
- Jamie Babbit
- Donald Glover
- Morgan Sackett
- David Mandel
- Dale Stern
Writing For A Comedy Series
- Stephen Glover
- Aziz Ansari & Lena Waithe
- Alec Berg
- Donald Glover
- Billy Kimball
- David Mandel
Variety Talk Series
- Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
- Late Late Show With James Corden
- Real Time With Bill Maher
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Writing For A Drama Series
- Gordon Smith
- The Duffer Brothers
- Peter Morgan
- Bruce Miller
- Joe Weisberg & Joel Fields
- Lisa Joy & Jonathan Nolan
Picture Editing For A Nonfiction Program
- Matt Meech
- Paul Crowder
- Dave Pearce
- Spencer Averick
- Joe Langford, Richard Lowe & Denny Thomas
- Bret Granato, Maya Mumma & Ben Sozanski
Writing For A Variety Series
- Jermaine Affonso, Alex Baze, Bryan Donaldson, Sal Gentile, Matt Goldich, Dina Gusovky, Jenny Hagel, Allison Hord, Mike Karnell, John Lutz, Seth Meyers, Ian Morgan, Seth Reiss, Amber Ruffin, Mike Scollins, Mike Shoemaker & Ben Warheit
- Jo Miller, Samantha Bee, Ashley Nicole Black, Pat Cassels, Eric Drysdae, Mathan Erhardt, Travon Free, Joe Grossman, Miles Kahn, Melinda Taub & Jason Reich
- Kevin Avery, Tim Carvell, Josh Gondelman, Dan Gurewitch, Geoff Haggerty, Jeff Maurer, John Oliver, Scott Sherman, Will Tracy, Jill Twiss & Juli Weiner
- Chris Kelly, Sarah Schneider, Kent Sublette, Bryan Tucker, Pete Schultz, James Anderson, Kristen Bartlett, Jeremy Beiler, Zach Bornstein, Joanna Bradley, Megan Callahan, Michael Che, Anna Drezen, Fran Gillespie, Sudi Green, Steve Higgins, Colin Jost, Erik Kenward, Rob Klein, Nick Kocher, Dave McCary, Brian McElhaney, Dennis McNicholas, Drew Michael, Lorne Michaels, Josh Patten, Katie Rich, Streeter Seidell, Will Stephen & Julio Torres
- Barry Julien, Jay Katsir, Opus Moreschi, Stephen Colbert, Tom Purcell, Matt Lappin, Michael Brumm, Nate Charny, Aaron Cohen, Cullen Crawford, Paul Dinello, Ariel Dumas, Glenn Eichler, Django Gold, Gabe Gronli, Daniel Kibblesmith, Michael Pielocik, Kate Sidley, Jen Spyra, Brian Stack & John Thibodeaux
Writing For A Variety Special
- Louis C.K.
- Samantha Bee, Jo Miller, Ashley Nicole Black, Patt Cassels, Eric Drysdale, Mathan Erhardt, Travon Free, Joe Grossman, Miles Kahn & Melinda Taub
- Sarah Silverman
- Lauren Greenberg, Ian Karmel, Ben Winston & Justin Shanes
- Jay Katsir, Opus Moreschi, Stephen Colbert, Michael Brumm, Nate Charny, Aaron Cohen, Cullen Crawford, Paul Dinello, Rob Dubbin, Ariel Dumas, Glenn Eichler, Django Gold, Gabe Gronli, Barry Julien, Daniel Kibblesmith, Matt Lappin, Michael Pielocik, Tom Purcell, Kate Sidley, Jen Spyra, Brian Stack & John Thibodeaux
Writing For A Nonfiction Program
- Mark Monroe
- Brian McGinn
- Anthony Bourdain
- Ava DuVernay & Spencer Averick
- Prashanth Venkataramanujam, CeCe Pleasants, Sanden Totten, Mike Drucker & Flora Lichtman
Character Voice-Over Performance
- Seth MacFarlane
- Kevin Kline
- Kristen Schaal
- Dee Bradley Baker
- Mo Collins
- Nancy Cartwright
Writing For A Limited Series, Movie Or Drama
- Ryan Murphy
- David E. Kelley
- Charlie Brooker
- Noah Hawley
- Richard Price & Steven Zaillian
- Jaffe Cohen, Michael, Michael Zam & Ryan Murphy
Animated Program
- Archer
- South Park
- Bob’s Burgers
- The Simpsons
- Elena And The Secret Of Avalor (Sofia The First)
Short Form Animated Program
- Adventure Time
- Disney Mickey Mouse
- Marvel’s Rocket & Groot
- Steven Universe
- Teen Titans Go!
Production Design For A Narrative Contemporary Or Fantasy Program (One Hour Or More)
- Julie Berghoff, Evan Webber & Sophie Neudorfer
- Ludovica Ferrario, Alexandro Maria Santucci & Laura Casalini
- Jonathan McKinstry, Jo Riddell & Phillip Murphy
- Nathan Crowley, Naaman Marshall & Julie Ochipinti
- Zack Grobler, Steve Christensen & Julie Ochipinti
Production Design For A Narrative Period Program (One Hour Or More)
- Drew Boughton, Dawn Swiderski & Jon Lancaster
- Martin Childs, Mark Raggett & Celia Bobak
- Judy Becker, Jamie McCall & Florencia Martin
- Elizabeth H. Gray, Samantha Englender, Halina Siwolop
- Chris Trujillo, William Davis & Jess Royal
Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour Or Less)
- John Shaffner, Francoise Cherry-Cohen & Ann Shea
- Devorah Herbert, Ben Edelberg & Christopher Carlson
- Tommaso Ortino, Susanna Codognato & Letizia Santucci
- Richard Toyon, Jaclyn Hauser & Jennifer Mueller
- Jim Gloster, Andrew Leitch & Kimberly Wannop
- Cat Smith, Macie Vener & Dea Johnson
Production Design For A Variety, Nonfiction, Reality Or Reality-Competition Series
- Chloe Arbiture, Monica Soto & Rae Deslich
- James Pearse Connelly, Lydia Smyth & Stephen Hines Trigg
- Schuyler Telleen & Katherine Isom
- Anton Goss, James Pearse Connelly, Zeya Maurer, Brittany MacWhorter & Stephanie Hines
- Eugene Lee, Akira Yoshimura, Keith Ian Raywood & N. Joseph DeTullio
Production Design For A Variety Nonfiction, Event Or Award Special
- Brian Stonestreet & John Zuiker
- Bruce Rodgers, LeRoy Bennett, Shelley Rodgers & Lindsey Breslauer
- Derek McLane, Joe Celli & Jason Howard
- John Yeck
- Derek McLane & Alana Billingsley
Television Movie
- Black Mirror: San Junipero
- The Immortal Life Of Henrietta Lacks
- Dolly Parton’s Christmas Of Many Colors: Circle Of Love
- The Wizard Of Lies
- Sherlock: The Lying Detective
Casting For A Drama Series
- Russell Scott, Sharon Bialy & Sherry Thomas
- Nina Gold & Robert Sterne
- Carmena Cuba, Tara Feldstein Bennett & Chase Paris
- John Papsidera
- Bernard Telsey & Tiffany Little Canfield
Casting For A Limited Series, Movie Or Special
- David Rubin
- Robert J. Ulrich & Eric Dawson
- Rachel Tenner, Jackie Lind & Stephanie Goran
- Ellen Chenoweth
- Avy Kaufman & Sabrina Hyman
Casting For A Reality Program
- Sasha Alpert & Megan Sleeper
- Sasha Alpert, Alissa Haight & Jen DeMartino
- Lynne Spiegel Spillman
- Doron Ofir
- Michelle McNulty, Holly Dale & Courtney Burns
Casting For A Comedy Series
- Alexa L. Fogel, Tara Feldstein Bennett & Chase Paris
- Cody Beke & Teresa Razzauti
- Dorian Frankel & Sibby Kirchgessner
- Jeanne McCarthy, Nicole Abellera Hallman & Leslie Woo
- Eyde Belasco
Choreography
- Derek Hough
- Fred Tallaksen
- Travis Wall
- Mandy Moore
Cinematography For A Multi-Camera Series
- Joseph Wilmond Calloway
- Gary Baum
- Donald A. Morgan
- Christian La Fountaine
Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (One Hour)
- Adriano Goldman
- Colin Watkinson
- James Hawkins
- Tod Campbell
- John Toll
- Tim Ives
- Paul Cameron
Cinematography For A Limited Series Or Movie
- Yves Bélanger
- Seamus McGarvey
- Dana Gonzales
- Fred Elmes
- Luca Bigazzi
Cinematography For A Nonfiction Program
- Todd Lieber & Zach Zamboni
- Will Basanta
- Nick Higgins
- Planet Earth II: Cities Team
- Planet Earth II: Islands Team
- Hans Charles & Kira Kelly
Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)
- Rodney Taylor
- David Miller
- Tobias Datum
- Tim Suhrstedt
- Jim Frohna
- Reed Morano
Cinematography For A Reality Program
- Peter Rieveschl, Alan Weeks, Petr Cikhart, Ryan O’Donnell & Joshua Gitersonke
- David Reichert, Dave Arnold, Kelvon Agee, Josh Thomas & Todd Stanley
- Mike Cheeseman, Josh Griber, Simeon Houtman, Terry Pratt, Danny Day & Ben Mullin
- Cinematography Team
- Bruce Ready
Commercial
- 72 And Sunny & Hecho En 72
- John X Hannes & Smuggler
- R/GA & Tool Of North America
- McGarry Bowen & Hungry Man Productions
Period/ Fantasy Costumes For A Series, Limited Series, Or Movie
- Michele Clapton, Alex Fordham, Emma O’Loughlin & Kate O’Farrell
- Sonu Mishra, Martina Hejlová & Petia Krckova
- Ane Crabtree & Sheena Wichary
- Trish Summerville, Lynda Foote & Jo Kissack Folsom
- Lou Eyrich, Hannah Jacobs & Kate Saunders
Contemporary Costumes For A Series, Limited Series Or Movie
- Alix Friedberg, Risa Garcia & Patricia McLaughlin
- Allyson B. Fanger, Heather Pain & Lori DeLapp
- Paolo Nieddu, Jennifer Salim & Mary Lane
- Hala Bahmet, Marina Ray & Elinor Bardach
- Marie Schley, Hannah Schneider & Leslie Herman
Costumes For Variety, Nonfiction Or Reality Programming
- Daniela Gschwendtner, Steven Norman Lee, Polina Roytman, Karina Torrico & Howard Sussman
- Amanda Needham, Jayme Hansen & Jordan Hamilton
- Mary Vogt & Carolyn Dessert-Lauterio
- Tom Broecker & Eric Justian
- Zaldy Goco & Perry Meek
Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series
- Roger Nygard & Gennady Fridman
- Jennifer Lilly
- Tim Roche
- Brian Merken
- Eric Kissack
Multi-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series
- Peter Chakos
- Chris Poulos
- Kris Trexler
- Joe Bella
- Pat Barnett
Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Drama Series
- Skip Macdonald
- Kevin D. Ross
- Kelley Dixon & Skip Macdonald
- Dean Zimmerman
- Andrew Seklir
Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Limited Series Or Movie
- Veronique Barbe, David Berman, Justin LaChance, Maxine Lahie, Sylvain Lebel & Jim Vega
- Henk Van Eeghen
- Regis Kimble
- Curtis Thurber
- Jay Cassidy & Nick Houy
Picture Editing For Variety Program
- Robert James Ashe, Christopher Heller, Meaghan Wilbur & David Grecu
- Aaron Morris
- Ryan Barger
- Anthony Miale
- Adam Epstein
