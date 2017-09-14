Suspicious Package Prompts Evacuation At Hennepin Tech; ‘Active Shooter’ Alert A Mistake

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Hennepin Technical College in Brooklyn Park has been evacuated due to a suspicious package discovered late Thursday morning.

According to police, Brooklyn Park police responded to the report of a suspicious package found near the 9000 block of Brooklyn Boulevard, which is Hennepin Tech.

A bomb squad has been called in to examine the device.

The college was then evacuated and an investigation continues. Police say, however, there is no threat to public safety.

An automated email was mistakenly sent to students alerting students to an “active shooter”. The automated messaged was sent out at 11:30 a.m., advising students to run, hide or fight the shooter. It also cautioned students not on campus to stay away.

However, Hennepin County dispatch officials say school personnel mistakenly sent out the active shooter alert.

On Twitter, the college confirmed that there was no active shooter. However, it did cite a safety concern and canceled classes at the Brooklyn Park campus for the rest of Thursday.

“Our top priority is the safety of our students, our faculty, and our staff,” said Merrill Irving Jr., president of Hennepin Technical College. “We are working with law enforcement and will provide updates though the media as they are available. Out of respect for the investigation, we ask that all questions about the incident be directed to Brooklyn Park Police.”

The college says the incident does not affect the Eden Prairie campus of Hennepin Technical College or its class schedule.