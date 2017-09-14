Edina H.S. Students Protest Enforcement Of Dress Code

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Students at Edina High School held a brief protest inside the school Thursday over how they perceive administrators are enforcing the dress code.

A Snapchat video from a senior student shows chanting in the hallways of the school against the dress code.

An Edina district representative told WCCO the protests are rooted in rumors and confusion and administrators are working with students to clear things up.

Seniors Alisha Collier and Mia Ali said they joined the protest in the halls of Edina High School because they feel the school dress code is being unreasonably enforced.

“I just think it is unfair,” Ali said.

A representative for the Edina School District told WCCO there have been two incidents with students since last week when school started, dealing with what administrators felt were revealing shirts.

There have not been any changes in the district dress code, which bars “skimpy tank tops” and “short shorts” or what could be “reasonably construed as sexual.”

But some students feel the dress code creates standards that are too strict.

“I came to a public, not private school,” Collier said. “Even if the clothes are distracting, how is that our fault?”

The school district said administrators are meeting with students to talk about what to do about the dress code moving forward.

In Minnesota, individual public school districts make up their own dress codes.

Edina High School principal Andy Beaton released the following statement to parents:

Overnight a rumor circulated that the EHS dress code had changed. To be clear, we have made no change to EPS policy 504 regarding student dress and appearance. No one has banned leggings, cut out shoulders, skinny jeans, etc. Kids should dress comfortably, but appropriately at school. If there is a concern about attire, we will speak with students individually.

Unfortunately while I was meeting with student leaders about the dress code rumor, students decided to protest in the commons. Students were redirected to class, but It is unfortunate that the rumor mill created an unnecessary disruption.

If your kids ever have questions/concerns please encourage them to speak with us. We are here to support the EHS community. I am hosting a voluntary student forum in the commons after school today to address student questions and concerns and you are welcome to contact me at any time.