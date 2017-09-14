House Bill Targeting Gang Members For Deportation Passes

Filed Under: Deportation, Immigration

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has passed legislation that would make membership in a criminal gang grounds for deportation.

Supporters describe the measure as a tool that law enforcement can use to remove members of the violent street gang MS-13.

But opposing lawmakers say the bill will promote racial profiling and could lead to the deportation of innocent, non-gang members.

The bill passed by a largely party-line vote of 233-175. The White House has endorsed the Criminal Alien Gang Member Removal Act, but it faces uncertain prospects in the Senate.

The bill gives the Department of Homeland Security the power to designate a group of five or more people as a criminal gang. Those determined to have participated in the gang or have furthered its illegal activity can be detained and deported.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch