Gov. Dayton Asks Homeland Security For Real ID Extension

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota travelers could soon be clear for airport security for another year without a Real ID driver’s license.
Gov. Mark Dayton has asked Homeland Security for an extension to implement the new national security standards.
Minnesota’s current license allows people to use a driver’s license to enter federal buildings, military bases and airport security until Oct. 10.
The state passed a Real ID law in May, and asked for an extension past October.
That extension is expected to be granted.