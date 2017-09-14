Gov. Dayton Asks Homeland Security For Real ID Extension

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota travelers could soon be clear for airport security for another year without a Real ID driver’s license.

Gov. Mark Dayton has asked Homeland Security for an extension to implement the new national security standards.

Minnesota’s current license allows people to use a driver’s license to enter federal buildings, military bases and airport security until Oct. 10.

The state passed a Real ID law in May, and asked for an extension past October.

That extension is expected to be granted.

