Worker Dies After Suspected Drunken Driver Crashes Into Business

Filed Under: Drunken Driving, Robert Johnson, Zimmerman

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man has died after a suspected drunken driver crashed into a business in Zimmerman earlier in the week.

Charges against 63-year-old Robert Johnson have been upgraded to criminal vehicular homicide.

robert johnson mug Worker Dies After Suspected Drunken Driver Crashes Into Business

(credit: Sherburne County)

Court documents say he drove his SUV through a wall at Reliant Systems on Fremont Avenue. Five workers were injured.

One of them, 51-year-old Daniel Elliot, died Wednesday at North Memorial Medical Center.

Another woman is in critical condition.

Johnson told investigators his accelerator stuck and the next thing he knew he was inside the building.

Johnson’s blood alcohol level was measured at 0.103. That’s nearly twice the legal limit.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch