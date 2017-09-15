Twitter Flooded With #ControversialTwinCitiesTakes

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Twitter isn’t lacking for hot takes on the daily, but Minnesotans sometimes need an excuse to proffer real talk.

That’s potentially one reason why the new hashtag #ControversialTwinCitiesTakes has been flourishing on the social network over the last few days.

The conventional wisdom is that Minnesotans are too polite to actually offer criticism of the place we live in. See also:

List of things Minnesotans love:

-Target

-Other Minnesotans

-Minnesota

-Things with Minnesota on them — Nick Pieper (@pieper_nick) September 10, 2017

Twitter user @jgfagerberg threw down the gauntlet earlier this week:

What are your #ControversialTwinCitiesTakes — fagerbergian flair (@jgfagerberg) September 12, 2017

So many Minnesotans are taking the opportunity to spit out some of their unpopular beliefs that fly in the face of “Minnesota Nice.” The results have been illuminating, infuriating and hilarious.

Here are some of the most notable examples. Feel free to add yours to the conversation. Or not, whatever works for you.

Hot Dish is mostly inedible #ControversialTwinCitiesTakes — BobStinchcombe (@BobStinchcombe) September 14, 2017

Funky town > Any Prince song.#ControversialTwinCitiesTakes — grim (@TheTenArms) September 12, 2017

Sweet Martha's cookies are not good. — Nick Hansen (@nickhansenMN) September 12, 2017

There's not a single restaurant in MPLS/STP that makes a decent slice of cheese pizza #ControversialTwinCitiesTakes — fagerbergian flair (@jgfagerberg) September 12, 2017

The sidewalk poetry in St. Paul is terrible. #ControversialTwinCitiesTakes — kiddy-cat (@MostlyKiddStuff) September 15, 2017

Winter sports do not make winter any better. #ControversialTwinCitiesTakes — Corie Barry (@Corie_Barry) September 15, 2017

I've lived in MN my entire life, but think it sounds dumb when people call it "pop" and not "soda" #ControversialTwinCitiesTakes #MinnesoDa — Cindy H (@silentHcindy) September 15, 2017

The cherry and the spoon is really boring. #ControversialTwinCitiesTakes — Trumpald Dump (@youridiotlikeme) September 15, 2017