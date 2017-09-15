Trial For Woman Accused In DAPL Protest Shooting Moved To Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The trial for a Denver woman accused of shooting at law enforcement officers during a protest against the Dakota Access oil pipeline in North Dakota has been moved from Bismarck to Fargo.
Red Fawn Fallis has pleaded not guilty in federal court to civil disorder, discharge of a firearm in relation to a felony crime of violence, and possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon.
Authorities allege Fallis fired a gun three times at officers during a confrontation last October near a protest camp in Morton County.
In granting a request by defense attorneys for a change of venue, U.S. District Judge Daniel Hovland said the move is “warranted under the circumstances.” The trial is scheduled to begin on Dec. 5 in Fargo.
