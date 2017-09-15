Man Shot In Minneapolis Dies, No Arrests Yet

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis Police said Friday morning they are investigating a homicide after someone was shot early Friday.

The police department said the incident happened on Chicago Avenue South and Franklin Avenue East. Officers were called to the scene around 7:15 a.m.

According to police, the victim, an adult male, was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

He had been shot, police said.

The victim’s identity was not released, pending a report from the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Police say part of the shooting was captured on street cameras.

No one has been arrested yet, but police believe the victim and shooter knew each other.

