Sheriff: Teen Killed, 2 Critically Injured In Scott County Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 16-year-old boy is dead after a crash that left others critically injured in Scott County Thursday afternoon.
According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, the single vehicle crash occurred at 3:11 p.m. near the 13800 block of Zumbro Avenue in Jackson Township.
Authorities say the vehicle was traveling southbound on Zumbro when it left the roadway, hit a field approach driveway and began to overturn.
JaMason Moffett was killed in the crash and declared deceased at the scene. Two other occupants were critically injured and two others suffered lesser injuries.
One person was airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center. Three others were taken by ambulance to St. Francis Hospital.
“It’s always a tragedy when someone is injured or killed in an accident,” Scott County Sheriff Luke Hennen said. “But the pain is particularly acute when we lose one of our young people, taking with them the loss of their future and their potential, and leaving only grief for those left behind. We can only pray for the swift and complete recovery of those who are currently hospitalized, and for some semblance of eventual peace and consolation for the family and friends of the person who lost their life today.”
According to Shakopee Public Schools, Moffett was a student at Shakopee High School. A statement was released Friday morning:
The crash is being investigated.