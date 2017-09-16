4 Things To Do Today From Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Forget about the on-again-off-again storms and soak up this weekend with these events covered by Rachel Slavik and Mike Augustyniak on WCCO Saturday Morning!
1. The Antique and Classic Boat Rendezvous is Saturday on Lake Minnetonka. This is the 42nd year of this event. There’s a free boat show from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Lord Fletcher’s.
2. Valleyfair has been transformed into ValleySCARE. See hundreds of creatures and monsters at more than a dozen of the most intense haunted attractions. There’s also the not-so-scary family fun during the day at “The Great Pumpkin Fest” as well. Tickets start as low as $29.99.
3. Single game Minnesota Wild tickets go on sale Saturday morning. The home opener is Saturday, Oct. 14. Fans can also bring 3 ounces of water from their local rink to the Xcel Energy Center until 3 pm., and it will become part of the ice this season. Open practice today from 9:30 a.m. until 12:15 p.m. as well.
4. Get ready for a night a great music at the Ordway in St. Paul. You’ll hear the Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra on their opening weekend, performing Beethoven’s Triple Concerto. The program showcases the individual and collective talents of the musicians. The show is at 8 p.m. Tickets are $12 to $50.