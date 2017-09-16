Fmr. Arizona Rep. Speaks Out Against Gun Violence At Peace Prize Forum

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Former Arizona Congresswoman Gabby Giffords is in the Twin Cities speaking out against gun violence.
Giffords was shot back in 2011 in an Arizona parking lot when meeting with constituents. She discussed gun violence prevention at Augsburg University as part of a Nobel Peace Prize Forum.
She was joined by her husband, Captain Mark Kelly. He’s a Navy combat veteran and retired NASA astronaut. Kelly says with strong legislation, Americans can live in safer communities.
“There’s really no reason why we should all put up with the fact that we live in a country with 25 times the death rate from gun violence than any other industrialized country and there are policy solutions that can correct that,” Kelly said.
Gun violence is blamed on more than 30,000 deaths each year in the U.S. Statistics also show Americans are 25 times more likely to be killed by a gun than people in other developed nations.