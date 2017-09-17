Police: Driver Fled Fatal Crash In Northeast Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police are seeking a driver after he reportedly fled an early Sunday morning crash in northeast Minneapolis that left his passenger dead.
The Minneapolis Police Department says the fatal crash happened shortly before 4 a.m. at the intersection of Stinson Boulevard Northeast and Ridgeway Parkway.
Responding officers found a car had slammed into a stoplight and a woman was trapped in the vehicle’s passenger side.
Officers were able to free her from the wreckage, but she died at the scene.
Witnesses reported that a male driver ran away from the crash before police arrived.
The man was not found, and police gave no description of him Sunday morning.
The name of the victim has yet to be released.
The crash remains under investigation.