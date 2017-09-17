Cyclist Dies After Being Hit By Metro Transit Bus In Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say a bicyclist hit by a Metro Transit bus early last week died on Friday from his injuries.

Metro Transit police say the incident happened last Monday night on Morgan Avenue North and Highway 55 in Minneapolis. The Metro Transit bus, Route 19, was heading into downtown Minneapolis at the time of the crash.

Officials say he died on Friday from his injuries. The victim was identified as Michael Williams.

A “Go Fund Me” site has been set-up for Williams and his wife to help cover the medical bills. So far, more than $10,000 have been raised out of the $15,000 goal.

