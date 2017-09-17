Firefighter Breakfast Raises Money For Officer Mathews Memorial Fund

Filed Under: Officer William Mathews, Wayzata Fire Department, Wayzata Police Department

WAYZATA, Minn. (WCCO) — Firefighters hosted a special breakfast Sunday morning to raise money for Wayzata Police Officer Bill Mathews’ Memorial Fund.

The pancake and French toast breakfast was held at the Wayzata Fire Department. Tickets were $7 and kids under 5 eat free. The fire department says they served almost 1,000 people.

Officer Mathews was hit and killed by a car while he was picking up a chunk of metal on Highway 12. The nine-year Wayzata Police Department veteran leaves behind and wife and son.

Officer Mathews was laid to rest on Thursday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch