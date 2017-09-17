Firefighter Breakfast Raises Money For Officer Mathews Memorial Fund

WAYZATA, Minn. (WCCO) — Firefighters hosted a special breakfast Sunday morning to raise money for Wayzata Police Officer Bill Mathews’ Memorial Fund.
The pancake and French toast breakfast was held at the Wayzata Fire Department. Tickets were $7 and kids under 5 eat free. The fire department says they served almost 1,000 people.
Officer Mathews was hit and killed by a car while he was picking up a chunk of metal on Highway 12. The nine-year Wayzata Police Department veteran leaves behind and wife and son.
Officer Mathews was laid to rest on Thursday.