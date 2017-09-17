QB Sam Bradford Out As Vikings Take On Steelers

Filed Under: Sam Bradford, Vikings

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Vikings have made Sam Bradford inactive early Sunday, meaning Case Keenum will get the start at quarterback for Minnesota at Pittsburgh.

Bradford played spectacularly in a Week 1 victory over New Orleans but injured the knee during the game and was limited in practice all week.

Keenum will make his first start for Minnesota after signing as a free agent in March. Keenum is 9-15 as a starter in his career during stints with Houston and the Rams.

The Steelers will be without defensive end Stephon Tuitt, who injured his left bicep last week against Cleveland.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

