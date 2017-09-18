4 Things To Know: The U.N., Trump, St. Louis & Hurricane Maria

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Here’s a look at the four things you need to know for Monday, Sept. 18, 2017.

Number One: Trump To Address The U.N.

President Donald Trump is in New York Monday for a busy week at the opening of the United Nations General Assembly.

North Korea is among the topics expected to take center stage.

Trump, who will deliver a speech to delegates Tuesday, will also be seeking overall reform at the U.N.

Number Two: Protests Continue Near St. Louis

St. Louis police arrested dozens of people as protestors gathered for a third day.

They’re angry over the acquittal of a white, former St. Louis police officer in the killing of a black man.

More than 1,000 protesters marched downtown for about three hours Sunday afternoon and early evening.

Officials say a few dozen became unruly, breaking windows and damaging property.

Number Three: Hurricane Maria

Hurricane Maria is swirling toward the eastern Caribbean.

It will probably be a major storm by the time it passes through the Leeward Islands late Monday.

Maria is following a path that will take it near many of the islands wrecked by Hurricane Irma.

There are also growing concerns that Florida again could become a target.

Number Four: Air Force Anniversary

It’s a special day for the U.S. Air Force.

Monday marks its 70th anniversary.

On Sept. 18, 1947, President Harry Truman signed the National Security Act, which resulted in the Air Force becoming its own branch of the armed forces.