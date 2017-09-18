Man Dies After Motorcycle Crash At Hennepin Technical College

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 28-year-old man died over the weekend in a motorcycle crash at a south metro college campus.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office says 28-year-old Tryone Ellis died of multiple blunt force injuries suffered in a crash at Hennepin Technical College in Eden Prairie.

The crash happened Saturday morning. Ellis was pronounced dead at Hennepin County Medical Center.

tyrone ellis 1 Man Dies After Motorcycle Crash At Hennepin Technical College

(credit: GoFundMe)

According to a GoFundMe page, Ellis died in an accident.

The 28-year-old leaves behind a wife and three children, including a newborn. The family is asking for donations to help Ellis’ widow and the children.

The fatal crash is being investigated by the Eden Prairie Police Department.

