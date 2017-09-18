Kylie’s Kids: Jasmine & ‘The Dude’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — When children are in the hospital for long periods of time, it’s tough to find ways to keep busy, which is why Children’s Minnesota has someone special to help out.

His name is “The Dude,” and for this week’s Kylies Kid Jasmine, he’s a welcome break from life in the hospital.

Every day when Jasmine is at Children’s Minnesota she watches their TV channel Star Studio, with its star, “The Dude.”

And Jasmine doesn’t just watch, she gets to call in and talk to her favorite.

“We’ve known each other for I don’t know how long,” Jasmine said.

At 16 years old, Jasmine spends a lot of time in the hospital, so much so she calls it her “third home.” And often, she spends most of that time in her hospital room.

“When I’m in here, it’s like, what am I supposed to do? Sleep, stare at the walls?” Jasmine said.

She’s done a pretty good job of making those walls her own. They’re covered with water color paintings she did herself and pictures of all her favorite therapy dogs.

But there’s nothing that makes her light up more than talking to “The Dude.”

“He knows my voice,” Jasmine said. “Like every time I call.”