Minnesota Rep. Proposes Law Against Charging For Credit Freeze

Filed Under: Equifax

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota lawmaker is introducing a new law to stop credit agencies like Equifax from charging you to freeze your account after a data breach.

Equifax revealed a major data breach exposing millions of consumers’ personal data, and temporarily lifted the fee. But State Rep. Regina Barr says Minnesota consumers should always have that service for free.

Barr’s bill would also prevent credit agencies from limiting consumers’ ability to sue.

To see our previous report on how to protect your information by freezing your credit, click here.

More information on credit freezes can be found here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch