Minnesota Rep. Proposes Law Against Charging For Credit Freeze

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota lawmaker is introducing a new law to stop credit agencies like Equifax from charging you to freeze your account after a data breach.
Equifax revealed a major data breach exposing millions of consumers’ personal data, and temporarily lifted the fee. But State Rep. Regina Barr says Minnesota consumers should always have that service for free.
Barr’s bill would also prevent credit agencies from limiting consumers’ ability to sue.
