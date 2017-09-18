Lynx Seek Redemption Against Sparks As They Chase 4th Championship

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The WNBA finals will be a battle of the league’s two best teams as the Lynx prepare to take on the L.A. Sparks in hunt of a fourth WNBA championship.

The Lynx swept the Washington Mystics in three games to clinch the Western Conference championship and are wasting no time getting ready for the WNBA finals.

The Minnesota Lynx say this never gets old.

Six WNBA Championship appearances in seven seasons.

This time, players are hoping Lynx fans help push them to a fourth WNBA Championship.

“It’s a matchup people have been waiting for, so we’re just going to have fun with it,” said Seimone Augustus.

Augustus says the Minnesota Lynx are ready for a run at a fourth WNBA Championship against a team they are all too familiar with.

“We are always glad to have another crack at the Sparks, even if last year didn’t happen. But the way that we ended the season, obviously we had a bitter taste in our mouths and now we got a chance to get some redemption,” Augustus said.

Last year, the series went down to the wire, with the Sparks coming out on top.

“Every journey is different, each challenge is new,” said Coach Cheryl Reeve.

But this year will be different as players are healthy and focused on a win.

“I think everything is starting to click at the right time. We have Seimone back on board, she’s feeling good. Maya is becoming Maya and you got Brunson out there doing her thing. So I’m happy to see where our starting five can take us but our bench is going to be the game changers,” said Sylvia Fowles.

League MVP Sylvia Fowles says the finals is where this team planned to be from day one, and the Lynx fought hard to get home court advantage.

“Lindsay has introduced the Barn to us as home, so that’s what we call it, home. I love the echoes and the sounds that bounce off the walls,” Fowles said.

The team has a few games under the belt at the Barn, they hope it’s not all about where they play but how they play.

“We haven’t even played our best basketball yet. We’re still kind of finding ourselves so this would be the perfect time to pull out the best basketball that the Lynx can play, you know to be able to try to pull something off for Lindsay to, you know, win at the Barn,” Augustus said.

This team says they can’t win without their fans.

They are banking on talented players, many of whom have been together for quite some time.

“We all just kind of came together at the right time in our careers and our lives and we just tried to not take anything for granted any year,” said Lindsay Whalen.

And the Lynx really can’t take anything for granted.

The Sparks are a tough team, just like the Lynx. They too have three WNBA Championships.

Game one of the best of five series begins Sunday at the Barn.