MN Nearly Shut Out Of Fortune’s Top 100 Workplaces For Women

By Bill Hudson
Filed Under: Allianz Life Insurance, Bill Hudson, Fortune Magazine

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Fortune Magazine’s annual list of the top 100 workplaces for women includes just a single Minnesota company this year.

Golden Valley-based Allianz Life Insurance spared the state from being shut out, with a #97 ranking on Fortune’s list.

It beat out other Minnesota companies like 3M, General Mills and Target.

Conventional wisdom says if a company offers generous maternity leave and child care benefits, it must be a great workplace for women.

However, making the list is a lot more than simply catering to the needs of young mothers.

According to the survey, women told Fortune being treated as equal members of the team, supporting ongoing education and professional development, and profit sharing are equally important factors in a good workplace culture.

