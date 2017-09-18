Police: 3 In Custody After Fight At St. Paul Central High School

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – Authorities say three people are in custody Monday morning after a fight prompted a lockdown at St. Paul Central High School.
The incident happened late Monday morning, and district officials placed the school on lockdown as officers searched for a possible gun. St. Paul police said an Airsoft gun was recovered, and the lockdown was lifted.
Lockdown at Central H.S. has been lifted. An Airsoft gun was recovered and three taken into custody. There is no threat to school community.
— St. Paul Police PIO (@sppdPIO) September 18, 2017
Three people were taken into custody. Police say there is no threat to the school community.