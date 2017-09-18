Police: 3 In Custody After Fight At St. Paul Central High School

Filed Under: Lockdown, St. Paul Central High School, St. Paul Police Department

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – Authorities say three people are in custody Monday morning after a fight prompted a lockdown at St. Paul Central High School.

The incident happened late Monday morning, and district officials placed the school on lockdown as officers searched for a possible gun. St. Paul police said an Airsoft gun was recovered, and the lockdown was lifted.

Three people were taken into custody. Police say there is no threat to the school community.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch