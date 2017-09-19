Ritzy Pop-Up Club Coming To Mystic Lake For The Super Bowl

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A glitzy, pop-up nightclub is slated to be built at Mystic Lake Casino this autumn and host top-tier performers before and after Super Bowl LII.
Nomadic Entertainment Group announced Tuesday that this year’s Club Nomadic will be built on the south metro casino property and host four days of concerts, from Feb. 1-4.
Last year, the traveling nightclub entertained thousands in Houston by hosting performances by Taylor Swift and Bruno Mars. While there’s yet to be word on who will play in Minnesota, the group has in the past worked with Pharrell Williams, The Red Hot Chili Peppers and The Chainsmokers.
An announcement on who will take the stage in Minnesota is expected in the near future.
Organizers say Club Nomadic at Mystic Lake will be a 64,000 square-foot facility with tiered mezzanines. Renderings of the building show it to have a cosmic, wintry vibe. Construction is expected to start later this month and be finished by December.
In addition to the pop-up club, Nomadic Entertainment is also working to turn The Armory in downtown Minneapolis into a premier concert space. Shows at the historic building will happen under the name Nomadic Live!
Super Bowl LII will be played Feb. 4 at U.S. Bank Stadium.